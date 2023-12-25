Arbaaz Khan ties the knot with Sshura Khan; See Pics

DH Web Desk

Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan married his girlfriend Sshura Khan in a close-knit ceremony on December 24, 2023.

Credit: Instagram/@arbaazkhanofficial

Arbaaz took to social media platform and shared the first pictures from the wedding with his fans on followers.

Credit: Instagram/@arbaazkhanofficial

The nikah ceremony was held at Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence and saw his family and close friends in attendance.

Credit: Instagram/@deannepanday

Arbaaz and Sshura pose with former's son Arhaan Khan.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Salim Khan is seen interacting with the newlyweds Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan.

Credit: Instagram/@deannepanday

Arbaaz and Sshura pose with their friends Amit Gaur and Kavita.

Credit: Instagram/@manav.manglani

Family and friends at Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's nikah ceremony.

Credit: Instagram/@deannepanday