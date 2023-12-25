Arbaaz Khan ties the knot with Sshura Khan; See Pics

DH Web Desk
Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan married his girlfriend Sshura Khan in a close-knit ceremony on December 24, 2023.
Arbaaz took to social media platform and shared the first pictures from the wedding with his fans on followers.
The nikah ceremony was held at Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence and saw his family and close friends in attendance.
Arbaaz and Sshura pose with former's son Arhaan Khan.
Salim Khan is seen interacting with the newlyweds Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan.
Arbaaz and Sshura pose with their friends Amit Gaur and Kavita.
Family and friends at Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's nikah ceremony.
