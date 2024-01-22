Arun Govil to Prabhas, celebrities who played Lord Ram on screen

DH Web Desk
Arun Govil
Arun Govil played the role of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan, which aired in the late 1980s. His portrayal of Ram in this iconic series made him synonymous with the character.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Prabhas
Prabhas played Lord Ram in the 2023 epic drama 'Adipurush'. The film brought the timeless story of Ramayana to the silver screen in a new way.
Credit: Instagram/@actorprabhas
NT Rama Rao
Legendary actor Sr. NTR played Lord Ram in several films throughout his career. His portrayal in Sree Rama Anjaneya Yuddham (1975) was one of his finest.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Nandamuri Balakrishna
Balakrishna essayed the role of Lord Ram in Sri Rama Rajyam in 2011.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet played Lord Ram in the 2008 TV series Ramayan. His depiction of Lord Ram gained huge acclaim and made him a household name.
Jr NTR
Jr NTR appeared as Lord Rama in the 1997 film Bala Ramayanam. The film is a retelling of the classic Ramayana, with emphasis on Lord Rama's childhood.
Credit: Special Arrangement