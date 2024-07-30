As 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' gears up for release, a look back at Vikrant Massey's best performances

DH Web Desk
12th Fail
In 12th Fail, Vikrant captivated audiences by taking on the role of an unexpected hero, delivering a National Award-winning performance.
Credit: Instagram/@vikrantmassey
Haseen Dillruba
As a complex character entangled in a loveless marriage, Massey’s performance was rich with deceit, vulnerability, and a brooding intensity.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Death in the Gunj
Massey delivered a remarkably deep performance as the complex and troubled Shutu. His depiction of a young man ensnared in family dysfunction was both haunting and empathetic.
Credit: Instagram/@vikrantmassey
Lootera
As Dev, Pakhi’s cousin, Massey captured the essence of lost love with a poignant performance that resonated long after the film concluded.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Mirzapur
In Mirzapur, Massey seamlessly moved into the realm of crime, portraying the character's ruthlessness and vulnerability with equal conviction. His performance highlighted his versatility and range as an actor.
Credit: Special Arrangement