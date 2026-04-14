Asha Bhosle funeral: Celebs pay their last respects to 'Queen of Indipop'

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'Mr. Perfectionist' Aamir Khan paid a touching tribute to the musical legacy of Asha Bhosle.
Credit: PTI
Vicky Kaushal also joined the mourners and paid his humble regards to legendary singer Asha Bhosle.
Credit: PTI
Yesteryear's screen icon Helen also arrived to pay her respects to the legendary Asha Bhosle.
Credit: PTI
Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai was also among the prominent attendees who arrived to pay their respects.
Credit: PTI
Singer Hariharan paid his final respects at the funeral of legendary Asha Bhosle, a woman he considered family.
Credit: PTI
Joining the mourners, Ranveer Singh paid his respects and offered condolences to the bereaved family.
Credit: PTI
Jackie Shroff arrived to pay his final respects at the funeral of legendary singer Asha Bhosle.
Credit: PTI
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh arrived to pay his final respects to the legendary Asha Bhosle.
Credit: PTI
Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh arrived with a heavy heart to pay his final respects to the legendary Asha Bhosle.
Credit: PTI
Anup Jalota arrives for the last rites of singer Asha Bhosle at a crematorium in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker during the last rites of singer Asha Bhosle at a crematorium in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Musical composer Anu Malik and Vivek Oberoi get clicked during the funeral of music legend Asha Bhosle at a crematorium in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI