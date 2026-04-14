Asha Bhosle funeral: Celebs pay their last respects to 'Queen of Indipop'

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'Mr. Perfectionist' Aamir Khan paid a touching tribute to the musical legacy of Asha Bhosle.

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Credit: PTI

Vicky Kaushal also joined the mourners and paid his humble regards to legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

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Credit: PTI

Yesteryear's screen icon Helen also arrived to pay her respects to the legendary Asha Bhosle.

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Credit: PTI

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai was also among the prominent attendees who arrived to pay their respects.

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Credit: PTI

Singer Hariharan paid his final respects at the funeral of legendary Asha Bhosle, a woman he considered family.

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Credit: PTI

Joining the mourners, Ranveer Singh paid his respects and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

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Credit: PTI

Jackie Shroff arrived to pay his final respects at the funeral of legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

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Credit: PTI

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh arrived to pay his final respects to the legendary Asha Bhosle.

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Credit: PTI

Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh arrived with a heavy heart to pay his final respects to the legendary Asha Bhosle.

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Credit: PTI

Anup Jalota arrives for the last rites of singer Asha Bhosle at a crematorium in Mumbai.

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Credit: PTI

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker during the last rites of singer Asha Bhosle at a crematorium in Mumbai.

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Credit: PTI

Musical composer Anu Malik and Vivek Oberoi get clicked during the funeral of music legend Asha Bhosle at a crematorium in Mumbai.

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Credit: PTI