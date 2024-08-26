Ayesha Takia: Things to know about Bollywood's 'Wanted' girl

DH Web Desk
In early 2000, Ayesha Takia, 14, was among the names in showbiz who gained significant recognition.
Credit: Instagram/@ayeshatakia
She featured in Falguni Pathak's music video "Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye" as a model and there was no looking back for her.
Credit: Instagram/@ayeshatakia
After a couple of years in modelling, Ayesha tried her hand in acting and made her big Bollywood debut with Taarzan: The Wonder Car in 2004.
Credit: Instagram/@ayeshatakia
Her performance was appreciated and Ayesha gained popularity for her bubbly and charming screen presence.
Credit: Instagram/@ayeshatakia
Ayesha then went on to star in several successful films, including Socha Na Tha (2005), Salaam-E-Ishq (2007), Wanted (2009), and Paathshaala (2010).
Credit: Instagram/@ayeshatakia
In 2009, at the age of 23, Ayesha Takia married her boyfriend Farhan Azmi, a restaurateur and the son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi.
Credit: Instagram/@ayeshatakia
After the wedding, Ayesha changed her surname to Takia Azmi, converted to Islam, and the couple welcomed a son shortly after their marriage.
Credit: Instagram/@ayeshatakia
Ayesha was last seen on silver screen in Nagesh Kukunoor’s Mod in 2011 after which she stepped away from acting to focus on her family and personal life.
Credit: Instagram/@ayeshatakia
Ayesha Takia currently resides in Goa, where she assists her husband in his business ventures. Content with her life away from the glamour world, she is often seen spending time with her family.
Credit: Instagram/@ayeshatakia