BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone shines in ethnic elegance

DH Web Desk

Actress Deepika Padukone made her presence felt at the recently held British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) 2024. She attended the event as a presenter and made heads turn in an elegant Indian saree by ace designer Sabyasachi.

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Her choice of attire not only celebrated her Indian heritage but also served as a powerful statement of inclusivity and diversity in the entertainment industry.

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

The rich fabric draped gracefully around her figure, exuding an aura of timeless beauty and refinement.

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Complementing her exquisite attire, Deepika opted for minimalistic yet elegant jewelry, allowing the saree to take center stage.

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

With her hair styled in a bun and a subtle yet radiant makeup look, Deepika exuded effortless charm and poise.

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Her presence left a lasting impression at BAFTA.

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone