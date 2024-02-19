BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone shines in ethnic elegance

DH Web Desk
Actress Deepika Padukone made her presence felt at the recently held British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) 2024. She attended the event as a presenter and made heads turn in an elegant Indian saree by ace designer Sabyasachi.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Her choice of attire not only celebrated her Indian heritage but also served as a powerful statement of inclusivity and diversity in the entertainment industry.
The rich fabric draped gracefully around her figure, exuding an aura of timeless beauty and refinement.
Complementing her exquisite attire, Deepika opted for minimalistic yet elegant jewelry, allowing the saree to take center stage.
With her hair styled in a bun and a subtle yet radiant makeup look, Deepika exuded effortless charm and poise.
Her presence left a lasting impression at BAFTA.
