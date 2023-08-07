Barbie: AI artist reimagines South superstars as Ken

DH Web Desk

There is no avatar that our 'Superstar Rajinikanth cannot fit into. 'Thalaivar' rocks as Ken in this AI generated image.

'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan looks dreamy and charming as Ken.

'Thalapathy' Vijay looks crisp and sharp in this AI generated avatar.

Ajith Kumar as Ken was a spectacle not to be missed.

This AI version of Suriya has left his fans in complete awe.

Who thought the Kollywood 'Asuran' Dhanush will look so good as Ken?

'Chiyaan' Vikram is definitely giving a tough time to fellow stars.

