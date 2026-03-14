Beat the Heat in Style: Summer shirt picks by hottest stars in showbiz

DH Web Desk
Varun Dhawan keeps it vibrant in a light purple shirt with quirky yellow, brown, and green prints. He pairs it with white pants, white shoes, and a classic metallic watch.
Credit: Instagram/@varundvn
John Abraham defines summer style in a vertical colour-blocked, elbow-sleeved shirt and matching shorts.
Credit: Instagram/@thejohnabraham
Siddhant Chaturvedi’s printed shirt is ideal for a stroll or beach picnic, paired effortlessly with cream shorts or black denims.
Credit: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi
Aparshakti Khurana nails summer style in an earthy co-ord set, finishing the look with chunky shades and white Converse.
Credit: Instagram/@aparshakti_khurana
Ishaan Khatter rocks summer pastels in a lemon yellow shirt and shorts, complete with a matching cap and sneakers for a breezy getaway look.
Credit: Instagram/@ishaankhatter
Gurmeet Choudhary adds a pop of color in a deep blue floral shirt, paired with white shorts, black sneakers and shades.
Credit: Instagram/@guruchoudhary