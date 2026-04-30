Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas marries Kavya Reddy in a traditional ceremony in Tirumala; See Pics

DH Web Desk
Chatrapathi actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas tied the knot with his longtime partner, Kavya Reddy, at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The sacred ceremony took place on April 29 at the auspicious time of 11:13 PM at Karnataka Bhavan in Tirumala.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The wedding of Sreenivas and Kavya was celebrated as per the Hindu rituals.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Every ritual was steeped in tradition, marking the beginning of their union with elegance and faith.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The wedding maintained a serene yet festive tone, meticulously following age-old rituals while embracing a polished, contemporary feel.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Kavya dazzled in a heavily embellished saree and exquisite jewellery, while Sreenivas looked timeless in classic traditional wear.
Credit: Special Arrangement