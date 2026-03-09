Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas to marry Kavya Reddy, 'Haindava' actor shares wedding plans

DH Web Desk
Love is officially in the air for Haindava star Bellamkonda Sreenivas.
On Monday afternoon, the actor officially announced his upcoming marriage to long-time girlfriend Kavya Reddy after their families formally blessed the union.
After a private family gathering, the star took to social media and shared the joy with his fans and followers on social media.
The Tyson Naidu star shared a series of heartwarming photos, featuring the couple in coordinated outfits and looking more in love than ever.
While his upcoming movie Handiva continues to generate massive noise, Sreenivas' big personal update has sparked a wave of congratulatory messages from his colleagues in the industry and his fans.
