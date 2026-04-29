Bengal Elections 2026: Celebs turn out in full force for Phase 2 voting

DH Online

BJP figure Mithun Chakraborty was clicked flaunting his ink-marked finger following his participation in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls in Kolkata.

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Credit: PTI

Director-politician Raj Chakrabarty and his wife, actress Subhashree Ganguly, display their inked fingers to the cameras after voting in the West Bengal elections.

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Credit: Instagram/@rajchoco

Yash Daasguptaa and Nusrat Jahan took to social media to share a photo of their inked fingers, showing fans they had exercised their right to vote.

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Credit: Instagram/@yashdasgupta

Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee arrived at the polling station to cast his vote. Visuals of his media interaction are going viral on social media.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Parambrata Chattopadhyay shared a photo of his ink-marked finger on social media after fulfilling his civic duty at the polls.

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Credit: Instagram/@parambratachattopadhyay

Koel Mallick took to her social platforms to show off her inked finger, proudly displaying her ink-marked finger after casting her ballot in the Assembly elections.

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Credit: Instagram/@yourkoel

Dev Adhikari updated his Instagram story with a photo showing his followers he had cast his vote.

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Credit: Instagram/@imdevadhikari

Actress-politician Sayantika Banerjee shows her ink-marked finger after participating in the polling process.

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Credit: Instagram/@iamsayantikabanerjee

Babul Supriyo shared a reel on Instagram, recounting his experience during the voting process.

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Credit: Instagram/@Babul Supriyo

Renowned singer Aditi Munshi, the TMC candidate for the Rajarhat Gopalpur constituency near Salt Lake, shared this photo on Instagram after casting her vote in the assembly elections.

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Credit: Instagram/@official_aditimunshi

Nayna Bandyopadhyay, the sitting MLA and a prominent figure in the Bengali film industry, also posted a photo after casting her vote in the Chowrangee constituency.

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Credit: Instagram/@naynabandyopadhyay

Paoli Dam took to Instagram to share a post-voting update, flaunting her ink-marked finger for her followers after visiting the polling station.

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Credit: Instagram/@paoli_dam