Bengal Elections 2026: Celebs turn out in full force for Phase 2 voting

DH Online
BJP figure Mithun Chakraborty was clicked flaunting his ink-marked finger following his participation in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
Director-politician Raj Chakrabarty and his wife, actress Subhashree Ganguly, display their inked fingers to the cameras after voting in the West Bengal elections.
Credit: Instagram/@rajchoco
Yash Daasguptaa and Nusrat Jahan took to social media to share a photo of their inked fingers, showing fans they had exercised their right to vote.
Credit: Instagram/@yashdasgupta
Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee arrived at the polling station to cast his vote. Visuals of his media interaction are going viral on social media.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Parambrata Chattopadhyay shared a photo of his ink-marked finger on social media after fulfilling his civic duty at the polls.
Credit: Instagram/@parambratachattopadhyay
Koel Mallick took to her social platforms to show off her inked finger, proudly displaying her ink-marked finger after casting her ballot in the Assembly elections.
Credit: Instagram/@yourkoel
Dev Adhikari updated his Instagram story with a photo showing his followers he had cast his vote.
Credit: Instagram/@imdevadhikari
Actress-politician Sayantika Banerjee shows her ink-marked finger after participating in the polling process.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsayantikabanerjee
Babul Supriyo shared a reel on Instagram, recounting his experience during the voting process.
Credit: Instagram/@Babul Supriyo
Renowned singer Aditi Munshi, the TMC candidate for the Rajarhat Gopalpur constituency near Salt Lake, shared this photo on Instagram after casting her vote in the assembly elections.
Credit: Instagram/@official_aditimunshi
Nayna Bandyopadhyay, the sitting MLA and a prominent figure in the Bengali film industry, also posted a photo after casting her vote in the Chowrangee constituency.
Credit: Instagram/@naynabandyopadhyay
Paoli Dam took to Instagram to share a post-voting update, flaunting her ink-marked finger for her followers after visiting the polling station.
Credit: Instagram/@paoli_dam