'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Delhi goes wild as Kartik Aaryan unleashes the ‘#SpookySlide' hook step

Kartik Aaryan took Delhi by storm as he made a thrilling entry on a bike at a popular college, launching the highly anticipated title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
The crowd erupted in excitement as Kartik showcased his slick gliding dance moves, instantly turning the event into a #SpookySlide sensation.
The track, featuring a groundbreaking collaboration by Bhushan Kumar, between global icons Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeraj Shridhar, is crafted by musical maestros Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi.
This unique blend of talent has created massive buzz, with fans already calling it one of Bollywood’s biggest musical moments of the year.
As Delhi witnessed the thrilling energy of this moment, fans couldn’t help but join Kartik in what promises to be one of the year’s biggest hits.
