'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Delhi goes wild as Kartik Aaryan unleashes the ‘#SpookySlide' hook step

DH Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan took Delhi by storm as he made a thrilling entry on a bike at a popular college, launching the highly anticipated title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

The crowd erupted in excitement as Kartik showcased his slick gliding dance moves, instantly turning the event into a #SpookySlide sensation.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

The track, featuring a groundbreaking collaboration by Bhushan Kumar, between global icons Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeraj Shridhar, is crafted by musical maestros Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

This unique blend of talent has created massive buzz, with fans already calling it one of Bollywood’s biggest musical moments of the year.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

As Delhi witnessed the thrilling energy of this moment, fans couldn’t help but join Kartik in what promises to be one of the year’s biggest hits.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement