'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to 'Bom Diggy Diggy': Kartik Aaryan’s most popular dance numbers

DH Web Desk
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track
Kartik Aaryan showcases a brand-new avatar in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track, and his spooky slide has provided the nation with yet another iconic hook step to obsess over.
Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Gujju Pataka from SatyaPrem Ki Katha
Kartik showcased his highest energy levels in “Gujju Pataka” from SatyaPrem Ki Katha. With a fusion of diverse musical elements and vibrant backdrops, he nailed the choreography flawlessly.
Credit: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track
In the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik dazzled audiences with his fashionable and cool dance moves. His zigzag step turned into a phenomenon, capturing the hearts of fans everywhere.
Credit: T-Series
Haan Main Galat from Love Aaj Kal 2
Kartik's swagger took center stage in “Haan Main Galat” from Love Aaj Kal 2. His cool dance steps, paired with his vibrant energy, truly highlighted the performance.
Credit: Maddock Films
Kaala Jaadu from Freddy
With its distinctive flavor, “Kaala Jaadu” from Freddy sees Kartik shining as he showcases his unique style and signature hook step. His powerful presence elevates the choreography significantly.
Credit: Balaji Motion Pictures
Dheeme Dheeme from Pati Patni Aur Woh
Dheeme Dheeme” from Pati Patni Aur Woh is yet another hit from Kartik. His crisscross leg jumps in the song introduced the nation to a signature hook step that fans can replicate.
Credit: T-Series
Coca Cola from Luka Chuppi
Kartik showcases his flamboyant charm in “Coca Cola” from Luka Chuppi, impressing everyone with the way he moves his legs with such ease.
Credit: Maddock Films
Bom Diggy Diggy from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
The track “Bom Diggy Diggy” from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is undeniably infectious, with Kartik radiating confidence and appealing vibes. He certainly won hearts with his charm throughout the song.
Credit: Luv Films