Bigg Boss 19: All you need to know about contestant Tanya Mittal

Hailing from Gwalior, Tanya first grabbed headlines after being crowned Miss Asia Tourism 2018 and represented India at the international pageant in Lebanon.
With a degree in architecture from Chandigarh University, she traded blueprints for beauty and built a compelling persona that blends elegance with entrepreneurial ambition.
Tanya founded Handmade With Love by Tanya. She started with just Rs 500, creating a successful brand of handbags, handcuffs and saris, now valued around Rs 2 crore.
A motivational podcaster and TEDx speaker, Tanya’s content spans spirituality, personal growth, and mindful living. With over 2.5 million Instagram followers, her reach is both wide and engaged.
Her fame truly soared after she shared a heartfelt video during the Mahakumbh Mela, where she described helping victims during a tragic stampede by giving them water. That emotional clip earned her widespread recognition and changed her life forever.
On the premiere night, Tanya made a memorable entrance, touching Salman Khan’s feet with grace and saying “Jai Shree Ram” with heartfelt sincerity.
In a playful exchange, she asked Salman, "Saccha pyaar humesha adhoora hota hai kya?", teasing a response that brought warmth and laughter on set
Tanya enters the Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar house with charm, boldness, and entrepreneurial strength, backed by a viral moment that made her a household name. More than a participant, she arrives with the mindset of a leader.
