Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: Sana Makbul emerges as winner, dedicates trophy to runner-up Naezy

Sana Makbul emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 3 Finale.

Both Sana Makbul and her close friend in the BB House Naezy stood on the stage as actor and show host Anil Kapoor announced the winner of season 3 after a lot of teasing and suspense.

While rapper Naezy became the first runner up of the show, winner Sana Makbul dedicated her victory to him and acknowledged the support she had received from him in the show.

With this win, Sana joined the list of winners - Divya Agarwal and Elvish Yadav, the champions of season 1 and 2 of the relatively new Bigg Boss format.

Actress-model Sana took home with her the winner's trophy as well as Rs 25 lakh cash prize.

