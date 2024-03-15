Birthday Special: Alia Bhatt's cute family moments

DH Web Desk
Alia Bhatt is married to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and blessed with a daughter, Raha.
Alia has been a doting mother and is often seen sharing some personal moments with her daughter on social media.
Here's an adorable picture of Alia Bhatt and Raha twinning in matching outfits.
Alia is also very close to her sister Shaheen. Her social media is filled with several heartwarming moments with her.
Alia is very proud of her father Mahesh Bhatt and often posts pictures with him on social media.
A cute picture of Alia as a toddler with her mother Soni Razdan.
Despite her busy schedule, Alia always take off time for family events and parties. In this photo, Alia is seen with her family during X-mas bash.
A cozy photo of celebrity couple Ranbir and Alia from a party.
