Bobby Deol to Rajat Bedi: The comeback kings who're redefining stardom

DH Web Desk
R Madhavan in Shaitaan
R Madhavan's Vanraj Kashyap in Shaitaan took everyone by surprise. As a scary antagonist, he revolutionised the way the audience thinks about horror villains. Madhavan was menacing and charming, breaking his "chocolate boy" image. Many observed a spine-tingling transition that proved how adaptable he is and made him one of India's most bold and interesting actors.
Credit: Jio Studios
Akshaye Khanna in Chhaava
Akshaye Khanna played Aurangzeb with a quiet intensity that is both scary and interesting. In Chhaava, he doesn't just play the Mughal emperor, he plays a man torn between power and morals, dealing with court intrigues and personal demons. Even when his lips didn't move, his eyes yelled a lot on the silver screen. He is an actor who shows everything but gives nothing away.
Credit: Maddock Films
Bobby Deol in Animal
Bobby Deol's Abrar in Animal doesn't talk, but he doesn't need to. His piercing eyes and scorching screen presence stayed with the audience long after the movie was over. His silence turns into power, which is hauntingly magnetic. His every movie and action had a purpose which deeply connected with the audience. Bobby, as Abrar reminds you, real danger often whispers instead of yells.
Credit: Bhadrakali Pictures
Fardeen Khan in Heeramandi
Fardeen Khan's performance in Heeramandi was a graceful yet strong comeback. As Wali Mohammed, Fardeen gave the character depth, charm, and a calmness that showed a man caught between love and duty. His calm posture and emotional depth elevated the plot, making the audience think of how timeless and refined he is as an artist.
Credit: Instagram/@fardeenfkhan
Rajat Bedi in Ba***ads of Bollywood
Rajat Bedi made a dream comeback as Jaraj Saxena in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, Ba**ds of Bollywood. His portrayal is gritty, real and funny in a dark way. His dialogue delivery is both scary and funny. Bedi makes a tragic, dangerous, but ultimately lovable character who is divided between his goals and his morals. His perfect comic timing changes what it means to be a truly memorable character.
Credit: Instagram/@rajatbedi24