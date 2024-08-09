Bollywood celebs laud Neeraj Chopra, call him 'Champion' after Olympic triumph

DH Web Desk
"What a proud moment for my India. N too witness it live @neeraj_chopra," said Malaika Arora.
Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Sunny Deol shared a long post on social media praising the athlete. "Golden Man Neeraj, you are the pride of our nation to have kept the Tiranga Flying high," the post read.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsunnydeol
Alia Bhatt wrote, "Congratulations Champion! @neeraj_chopra #Paris2024 @weareteamindia."
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
"Season Best Performance. You always make us proud brother," wrote Vicky Kaushal on Instagram.
Credit: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Rakul Preet Singh said, "Woohoo! Neeraj, you've done it again! Congratulations on securing your second Olympic medal! India beams with pride!"
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
"What a wonderful match... the sport won today," R Madhavan wrote.
Credit: Instagram/@actormaddy
Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Victory and you are synonymous! Congratulations on the silver @neeraj_chopra #IndiaAtOlympics2024."
Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Varun Dhawan said, "Our Champion" in his Instagram story.
Credit: Instagram/@varundvn
"Congratulations @neeraj_chopra on winning the Olympic silver medal #PrideOfIndia #ParisOlympics2024 #Olympics2024 #NeerajChopra #silvermedal #cheer4bharat," said Preity Zinta.
Credit: Instagram/@realpz