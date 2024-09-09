Bollywood celebs shine at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

DH Web Desk
Bollywood's 'Sikandar' Salman Khan kept it cool in casuals.
Credit: PTI Photo
Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt nailed their ethnic looks.
Credit: PTI Photo
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan stunned in red outfits exuding elegance, class and sophistication.
Credit: PTI Photo
Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan made heads turn in perfectly coordinated ethnic outfits.
Credit: PTI Photo
Ananya Panday stunned the onlookers in a lavishly embellished lehenga.
Credit: PTI Photo
Aamir Khan and his sons Junaid and Azaad impressed everyone in traditional attire.
Credit: PTI Photo
The heavily embellished lehenga worn by Tamannaah Bhatia left everyone in awe.
Credit: PTI Photo
Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor's choice of donning a red outfit left a lasting impression on her fans.
Credit: PTI Photo
Jackie Shroff and his son Tiger Shroff nailed their ethnic looks with effortless style.
Credit: PTI Photo