Bollywood stars set to shine in South Indian films this year

DH Web Desk

Gulshan Devaiah - Legacy (Tamil) & Maa Inti Bangaram (Telugu)

After Kantara: Chapter 1, Gulshan Devaiah expands into South Indian cinema with the Tamil Netflix series Legacy and the Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram.

Credit: Instagram/@gulshandevaiah78

Kiara Advani - Toxic (Kannada)

Joining Toxic, Kiara Advani steps into Kannada cinema, adding another industry to her impressive film journey.

Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

Akshay Oberoi - Toxic (Kannada)

Toxic sees Akshay Oberoi make his South Indian debut, reflecting his adventurous choice to explore Kannada cinema.

Credit: Instagram/@akshay0beroi

Wamiqa Gabbi - G2 (Telugu) & DC (Tamil)

Wamiqa Gabbi expands her pan-Indian presence in 2026 with the Telugu thriller G2 and Tamil film DC, showcasing her versatility across industries.

Credit: Instagram/@wamiqagabbi

Abhishek Banerjee - Legacy (Tamil)

From comedy to complex roles, Abhishek Banerjee debuts in Tamil storytelling with Netflix’s Legacy, showcasing his growing appeal in layered, performance-driven roles.

Credit: Instagram/@nowitsabhi

Janhvi Kapoor - Peddi (Telugu)

Peddi marks Janhvi Kapoor’s second Telugu film, continuing her journey in South Indian cinema after her debut in Devara: Part 1.

Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Raghav Juyal - Paradise (Telugu)

Known for his signature style, Raghav Juyal will enter South Indian cinema with the Telugu project Paradise, signalling a new chapter in his journey beyond Bollywood.

Credit: Instagram/@raghavjuyal

Saiee M Manjrekar - The India House (Telugu)

Set against pre-independence London and the historic India House movement, Saiee plays the lead in this Telugu drama. Sharing the screen with Nikhil Siddhartha & Anupam Kher, she stars under debut director Ram Vamsi Krishna in a film produced by Ram Charan’s first production venture.

Credit: Instagram/@saieemmanjrekar

Adarsh Gourav - Happy Birthday Uma (Telugu)

Adarsh Gourav steps into South Indian cinema with Happy Birthday Uma, acting in his mother tongue and marking an exciting career milestone.

Credit: Instagram/@gouravadarsh