Bollywood stars set to shine in South Indian films this year

Gulshan Devaiah - Legacy (Tamil) & Maa Inti Bangaram (Telugu)
After Kantara: Chapter 1, Gulshan Devaiah expands into South Indian cinema with the Tamil Netflix series Legacy and the Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram.
Kiara Advani - Toxic (Kannada)
Joining Toxic, Kiara Advani steps into Kannada cinema, adding another industry to her impressive film journey.
Akshay Oberoi - Toxic (Kannada)
Toxic sees Akshay Oberoi make his South Indian debut, reflecting his adventurous choice to explore Kannada cinema.
Wamiqa Gabbi - G2 (Telugu) & DC (Tamil)
Wamiqa Gabbi expands her pan-Indian presence in 2026 with the Telugu thriller G2 and Tamil film DC, showcasing her versatility across industries.
Abhishek Banerjee - Legacy (Tamil)
From comedy to complex roles, Abhishek Banerjee debuts in Tamil storytelling with Netflix’s Legacy, showcasing his growing appeal in layered, performance-driven roles.
Janhvi Kapoor - Peddi (Telugu)
Peddi marks Janhvi Kapoor’s second Telugu film, continuing her journey in South Indian cinema after her debut in Devara: Part 1.
Raghav Juyal - Paradise (Telugu)
Known for his signature style, Raghav Juyal will enter South Indian cinema with the Telugu project Paradise, signalling a new chapter in his journey beyond Bollywood.
Saiee M Manjrekar - The India House (Telugu)
Set against pre-independence London and the historic India House movement, Saiee plays the lead in this Telugu drama. Sharing the screen with Nikhil Siddhartha & Anupam Kher, she stars under debut director Ram Vamsi Krishna in a film produced by Ram Charan’s first production venture.
Adarsh Gourav - Happy Birthday Uma (Telugu)
Adarsh Gourav steps into South Indian cinema with Happy Birthday Uma, acting in his mother tongue and marking an exciting career milestone.
