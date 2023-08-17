Bollywood stars who've starred in web series

DH Web Desk
The name Kajol is synonymous with Bollywood excellence. She has taken a stride into the world of OTT with her performances in The Trial and Lust Stories 2. This transition showcases Kajol's willingness to step outside her comfort zone and embrace the nuanced storytelling that OTT platforms offer.
Pankaj Tripathi, a versatile actor acclaimed for his impactful performances, has undeniably become a favourite in the realm of OTT. His roles in iconic web series like 'Mirzapur', 'Sacred Games', and 'Criminal Justice' have catapulted him to international recognition.
Nargis Fakhri has embarked on a new journey with her debut in the OTT space. She is set to star in the upcoming show 'Tatlubaaz', a series rooted in the heart of Varanasi. Fakhri's decision to explore the digital medium highlights the increasing appeal of OTT platforms, which allow artists to experiment with unconventional roles and narratives.
Manoj Bajpayee's journey in the realm of OTT has been nothing short of extraordinary, establishing him as a prominent figure in the world of digital releases. His string of successes, featuring acclaimed titles such as 'The Family Man', 'Ray', 'Gulmohar', and 'Bandaa' serves as a testament to his remarkable versatility and wide-ranging talent.
Kiara, a rising star in Bollywood, has also made her mark in the OTT space through projects like 'Lust Stories' and 'Guilty'. Her venture into the digital space underscores the industry's evolving landscape, where top-tier talent is increasingly exploring opportunities beyond the silver screen.
