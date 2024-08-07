Bollywood's heartfelt reactions to Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics disqualification

DH Web Desk
"You are and will always be a winner @vineshphogat Itni jaan aur himmat bahut kam mein hoti hai," wrote Bhumi Pednekar on Instagram.
Credit: Instagram/@bhumipednekar
"A winner beyond medals!" @vineshphogat 🇮🇳 Flag❤️🙏, said Chaava star Vicky Kaushal.
Credit: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
"Vinest Phogat🥇🫡 Living Legeng Paris Olympics 2024," wrote Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram story.
Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
"This is heartbreaking but honestly this woman has already made her mark beyod gold by now! @vineshphogat❤️, said Taapsee Pannu.
Credit: Instagram/@taapsee
Actress Alia Bhatt penned a long note where she called Vinesh 'a champion of ages and said not just her but the entire nation is heartbroken with you.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @vineshphogat champ champ champ, said actress Ananya Panday.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
"Heartbroken for you that the quest ended like this. But please know that we are all very proud of you and all you have done for the sport. You will always be a champion and an inspiration to millions," said Farhan Akhtar.
Credit: Instagram/@faroutakhtar
“This is heartbreaking,” actor Fatima Sana Sheikh wrote on her Instagram story.
Credit: Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh
Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat has been reportedly hospitalised in Paris due to dehydration.
Credit: IOA