Bollywood's Power Couples: A celebration of love, success & romance

DH Web Desk
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan are one of Bollywood's most iconic couples, having been together for over 30 years. Their love story began in Delhi long before Shah Rukh rose to fame as the "King of Bollywood". Gauri, a renowned interior designer and film producer, has stood by him through every stage of his career. Together, they exemplify commitment, maintaining a strong family life while achieving great success in their individual professions.
Credit: Instagram/@gaurikhan
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
As Bollywood's ultimate power couple, Deepika and Ranveer define modern love. Known for their undeniable chemistry, they are never hesitant to show their affection. Married in 2018 after a long relationship, they continue to make waves in both cinema and fashion, setting couple goals with their captivating personalities and trendsetting looks.
Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara and Sidharth are one of Bollywood's most adored couples, whose romance blossomed from the screen into real life. Their 2023 wedding was a magical celebration, and since then, they've charmed fans with their public appearances. Their relationship is a testament to love, trust, and mutual respect, both in their personal and professional lives.
Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Virat and Anushka, affectionately called "Virushka'', represent the perfect blend of Bollywood and cricket. Married since 2017, they’ve skillfully balanced their prominent careers with their personal lives, always showing the world the love and respect they have for one another. From cheering each other on at sports events to sharing moments from their family life, 'Virushka' continues to inspire fans with their strong relationship.
Credit: Instagram/@virat.kohli
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
Bollywood’s newest and most adorable couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, have swiftly charmed fans with their effortless chemistry. Often seen hand in hand, they exude love and warmth, inspiring many to believe in the magic of finding the perfect partner. Whether at casual outings or glamorous events, they always bring a touch of romance, showing that with the right person, anything is achievable. Their love story is a beautiful reminder that true love doesn’t just complement but elevates.
Credit: Instagram/@aslisona
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra are undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most respected couples. Though they maintain a private life, their strong connection is widely recognised in the industry. Aditya and Rani are a perfect match both in their personal and professional lives. Despite their low-profile appearances, their mutual respect and solid partnership have earned them admiration in the world of showbiz.
Credit: Special Arrangement