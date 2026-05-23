Cannes 2026: Aishwarya stuns in Avant-Garde Amit Aggarwal creation

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Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a spectacular return to the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet on Friday.
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As the face of L'Oréal for the evening, Aishwarya exuded pure glamour in a breathtaking, architecturally crafted gown by Amit Aggarwal.
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Meticulously crafted over 1,500 hours, this celestial blue gown features a dynamic surface that refracts.
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The couture piece translates raw energy into fashion using sculptural construction and engineered craftsmanship.
Credit: Reuters
Thousands of individual crystals are woven into an intricate lattice across the gown.
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The engineered structure makes the embellishments look like illuminated, moving pathways tracing the body.
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Rendered in abyss blue to reference cosmic depth and infinite space, the entire garment is engineered to react to light, visually evolving under changing illumination.
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Visuals of Aishwarya Rai's spectacular red carpet arrival have taken social media by storm. The viral visuals show her owning the red carpet, blowing trademark kisses and sharing warm moments with Hollywood stars.
Credit: Reuters