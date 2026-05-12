Cannes 2026: Indian celebrities to keep an eye on this year

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Ash is set to return to the French Riviera for her 23rd year as a L’Oréal Paris ambassador. Every red carpet she walks becomes a legendary moment, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see her redefine "iconic" at Cannes 2026.
Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
Alia Bhatt
After last year’s viral Gucci "saree-gown" and Armani Prive moments, Alia is returning to Cannes this year as well. The L'Oréal global ambassador is expected to deliver even more high-fashion drama as she prepares for her walk at the opening ceremony.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Aditi Rao Hydari
After setting the internet ablaze with her iconic sindoor look last year, Aditi is back at the French Riviera for 2026. Fans and fashion critics alike are eager to see how she’ll top her previous fusion looks, with her "Cannes lookbook" expected to be a masterclass in effortless elegance.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
Ahsaas Channa
Digital sensation Ahsaas Channa makes her highly anticipated Cannes debut today, May 12, 2026, for the world premiere of her film Gudgudi.
Credit: Instagram/@ahsaassy_
Tara Sutaria
Known for impeccable fashion-forward looks, the Toxic actress Tara Sutaria is expected to bring a blend of classic Hollywood glamour and modern chic to the French Riviera.
Credit: Instagram/@tarasutaria
Karan Johar
Fresh off his historic Met Gala debut, KJo is set to return to the Cannes red carpet this week. After redefining "Costume Art" in a hand-painted Manish Malhotra masterpiece inspired by Raja Ravi Varma, the filmmaker’s arrival at the French Riviera is the most anticipated "maximalist" moment of the 2026 festival.
Credit: Instagram/@karanjohar
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline is all set for her return to Cannes 2026, marking her third appearance at the prestigious festival. With her team already on the ground for final fittings, fans are eager to see the "heritage-inspired" couture the actress has curated for her walk at the Palais des Festivals.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
Ammy Virk
Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk is set to make his historic Cannes debut this week for the screening of his film Chardikala.
Credit: Instagram/@ammyvirk
Disha Madan
Kannada actor Disha Madan returns to Cannes for her second consecutive year. Following her "dream debut" in 2025, where she stunned in a 400-hour handwoven Kanjeevaram, the diva is set to celebrate the six yards once again, bringing traditional South Indian heritage to the global 2026 red carpet.
Credit: Instagram/@disha.madan