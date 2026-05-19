Cannes 2026: Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles in black sequin mini at Chopard gala

DH Online
Jacqueliene Fernandez has officially arrived in Cannes and as expected, her first appearance is nothing short of spectacular.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
The style icon turned heads with her high-profile appearance at the prestigious 2026 global event.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
She graced the high-profile Miracles Gala, proving yet again why she remains a constant force globally.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
Jacqueline took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her outing.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
She captioned the post, "Tonight for @chopard Miracle show in Cannes! Beautiful collection, congrats @chopardbycaroline @carolinescouture @chopard."
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
For the event, the diva opted for a sparkling strapless black mini-dress paired with classic black pumps.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
Jacqueliene took the outfit to the next level with some stunning Chopard pieces, the perfect way to add a touch of timeless elegance.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
These photos from the night are blowing up all over social media.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez