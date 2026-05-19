Cannes 2026: Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles in black sequin mini at Chopard gala

DH Online

Jacqueliene Fernandez has officially arrived in Cannes and as expected, her first appearance is nothing short of spectacular.

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Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez

The style icon turned heads with her high-profile appearance at the prestigious 2026 global event.

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Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez

She graced the high-profile Miracles Gala, proving yet again why she remains a constant force globally.

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Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez

Jacqueline took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her outing.

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Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez

She captioned the post, "Tonight for @chopard Miracle show in Cannes! Beautiful collection, congrats @chopardbycaroline @carolinescouture @chopard."

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Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez

For the event, the diva opted for a sparkling strapless black mini-dress paired with classic black pumps.

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Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez

Jacqueliene took the outfit to the next level with some stunning Chopard pieces, the perfect way to add a touch of timeless elegance.

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Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez

These photos from the night are blowing up all over social media.

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Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez