Catherine Tresa makes a splash on Instagram with her pool pics!

'Waltair Veerayya' star Catherine Tresa made headlines by taking a refreshing plunge into a pool in red bikini, captivating the internet with her stunning photos that went viral.

Credit: Instagram/@catherinetresa

With the temperatures rising and summer vibes in full swing, the diva decided to beat the heat in style, opting for a relaxing dip in the pool.

Credit: Instagram/@catherinetresa

Little did she know that her impromptu aquatic escapade would send shockwaves across social media platforms, garnering attention and admiration from fans.

Credit: Instagram/@catherinetresa

Clad in a red bikini that accentuated her curves, she radiated confidence and grace, turning heads with every graceful movement.

Credit: Instagram/@catherinetresa