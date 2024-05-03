Catherine Tresa makes a splash on Instagram with her pool pics!

DH Web Desk
'Waltair Veerayya' star Catherine Tresa made headlines by taking a refreshing plunge into a pool in red bikini, captivating the internet with her stunning photos that went viral.
Credit: Instagram/@catherinetresa
With the temperatures rising and summer vibes in full swing, the diva decided to beat the heat in style, opting for a relaxing dip in the pool.
Credit: Instagram/@catherinetresa
Little did she know that her impromptu aquatic escapade would send shockwaves across social media platforms, garnering attention and admiration from fans.
Credit: Instagram/@catherinetresa
Clad in a red bikini that accentuated her curves, she radiated confidence and grace, turning heads with every graceful movement.
Credit: Instagram/@catherinetresa