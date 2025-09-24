Celeb-Inspired hairstyles to try this Navratri

DH Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor

With her hair half open and sides neatly pinned, Janhvi strikes the perfect balance between elegance and volume. Her traditional ear chain earrings add a touch of vintage charm, seamlessly blending with her hairstyle.

Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha takes the classic braid up a notch by wrapping golden thread around the pleats for a festive twist. You can elevate this look further with fresh gajras or roses and keep the focus with bold, statement jewellery.

Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

Mithila Palkar

Mithila shows how to beat the heat in style with a chic bun, ideal for dense, curly hair. She adds a romantic touch with roses and loose curls, pairing the look with heavy earrings for a festive-ready finish.

Credit: Instagram/@mipalkarofficial

Tara Sutaria

Tara keeps it classic with a sleek bun adorned with fresh gajras. She complements the look with elegant accessories, pairing a statement choker with delicate drop earrings.

Credit: Instagram/@tarasutaria

Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi serves major festive drama with a messy braid intertwined with a matching ribbon. She finishes the look with a statement headpiece and soft face-framing strands, adding depth and elegance to the overall vibe.

Credit: Instagram/@nitanshigoelofficial

Ahsaas Channa

For those who enjoy bold, colourful touches during Navratri, Ahsaas’ hairstyle is festive perfection. She styles her hair into a neat ponytail and accents it with multicoloured florals that echo the garba gun chakkar vibe. It’s a cheerful twist that keeps your hair on-theme and dance-ready!

Credit: Instagram/@ahsaassy_