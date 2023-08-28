Celebrities and what they fear

DH Web Desk

'Indian 2' star Kajal A Kitchlu has cynophobia - the fear of dogs.

Credit: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

Sonam Kapoor has a phobia of elevators and prefers the stairs.

Credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoor

Lady Superstar Nayanthara has a fear of ghosts and avoids watching horror movies.

Credit: Instagram/@wikkiofficial

'Jailer' star Tamannaah Bhatia has a fear of heights - Acrophobia.

Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks

Janhvi Kapoor has talked about suffering from Trypophobia, a fear of clumps of tiny holes.

Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor