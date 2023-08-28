Celebrities and what they fear

DH Web Desk
'Indian 2' star Kajal A Kitchlu has cynophobia - the fear of dogs.
Credit: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
Sonam Kapoor has a phobia of elevators and prefers the stairs.
Credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Lady Superstar Nayanthara has a fear of ghosts and avoids watching horror movies.
Credit: Instagram/@wikkiofficial
'Jailer' star Tamannaah Bhatia has a fear of heights - Acrophobia.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
Janhvi Kapoor has talked about suffering from Trypophobia, a fear of clumps of tiny holes.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor