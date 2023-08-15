Celebrities from Defence background

DH Web Desk
Anushka Sharma's dad Ajay Kumar Sharma was a Colonel in the Indian Army and was part of the historic Kargil War in 1999.
Anushka Sharma.
Instagram/@anushkasharma
Not many know that Akshay Kumar's father Hari Om Bhatia served as a soldier in the Indian Army and was posted in Amritsar.
Akshay Kumar.
Instagram/@akshaykumar
The global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas's parents Ashok Chopra and Madhu had served as doctors in the Indian Army.
Priyanka Chopra.
Instagram/priyankachopra
Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur's dad Bhupender Singh served as the Major in the Indian Army. While in service, he was kidnapped and killed by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in 1994.
Nimrat Kaur.
Instagram/@nimratofficial
Gul Panag's father Harcharanjit Singh Panag had served as a Lieutenant General in the Indian Army.
Gul Panag.
Instagram/@gulpanag
Actress Neha Dhupia's father Pradip Singh Dhupia had served as a Commander in the Indian Navy.
Neha Dhupia.
Instagram/@nehadhupia