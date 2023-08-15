Celebrities from Defence background

DH Web Desk

Anushka Sharma's dad Ajay Kumar Sharma was a Colonel in the Indian Army and was part of the historic Kargil War in 1999.

Anushka Sharma.

Instagram/@anushkasharma

Not many know that Akshay Kumar's father Hari Om Bhatia served as a soldier in the Indian Army and was posted in Amritsar.

Akshay Kumar.

Instagram/@akshaykumar

The global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas's parents Ashok Chopra and Madhu had served as doctors in the Indian Army.

Priyanka Chopra.

Instagram/priyankachopra

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur's dad Bhupender Singh served as the Major in the Indian Army. While in service, he was kidnapped and killed by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in 1994.

Nimrat Kaur.

Instagram/@nimratofficial

Gul Panag's father Harcharanjit Singh Panag had served as a Lieutenant General in the Indian Army.

Gul Panag.

Instagram/@gulpanag

Actress Neha Dhupia's father Pradip Singh Dhupia had served as a Commander in the Indian Navy.

Neha Dhupia.

Instagram/@nehadhupia