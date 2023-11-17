Celebrities party hard with football legend David Beckham

David Beckham is seen sharing sweet nothings with Bollywood diva Malaika Arora.

Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Karisma Kapoor hugs David Beckham as they pose together during the party.

Credit: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor pose with their teenage crush David Beckham.

Credit: Instagram/@shahidkapoor

David Beckham and Arjun Kapoor pose together for a photo during the party.

Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Sanjay Kapoor is all smiles as he poses with David Beckham.

Credit: Instagram/@sanjaykapoor2500

Shanaya Kapoor and Mohit Marwah pose with David Beckham.

Credit: Instagram/@mohitmarwah

David Beckham with Maheep Kapoor.

Credit: Instagram/@maheepkapoor

Football legend David Beckham flanked by Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar.

Credit: Instagram/@faroutakhtar

David Beckham poses with politician Aaditya Thackeray.

Credit: Instagram/@adityathackeray