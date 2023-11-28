Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Celebrities targeted by DeepFakes

DH Web Desk

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt is the latest superstar to fall victim to a DeepFake. The image shows Alia's face into a random video which is spreading on the social media.

A picture of Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill also garnered huge attention from the netizens. In the morphed photo, Sara is seen hugging Gill.

In another setback in showbiz, Katrina Kaif's edited picture from the towel fight scene from Tiger 3 made its way to the public and spread like a wildfire.

A deepfake video of Kajol was buzzing social media where she is seen changing clothes in front of the camera.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna's obscene deepfake video also went viral on online.

