Famous personalities who announced their separation in 2023

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz: Himanshi and Asim have decided to part ways after a three-year relationship in December 2023. The couple announced the split on grounds of 'different religious beliefs'.
Credit: Instagram/@iamhimanshikhurana
Cardi B and Offset: Cardi took to Instagram stories to announce her split with American rapper Offset. Cardi B announced during an Instagram live that she and Offset were separated on December 11.
Credit: Instagram/@iamcardib
Shikhar Dhawan - Aesha Mukerji: Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was granted divorce by the Family Court of Delhi on the grounds of cruelty by his wife Aesha in October 2023. Dhawan married Aesha in 2012 and have a son, Zoravar.
Credit: Instagram/@shikhardofficial
Hugh Jackman - Deborra Lee: Celebrity couple Hugh Jackman and Deborra announced their separation after 27 years of marriage on amicable terms in September 2023.
Credit: Instagram/@thehughjackman
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: In September 2023. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took to social media to announce their separation officially on social media. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” their joint Instagram posts said.
Credit: Instagram/@sophiet
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth: The Hollywood couple announced that they are separating after nearly 12 years of marriage in March 2023. In a joint statement, they said they made this decision after "a great deal of care and consideration".
Credit: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon
Justin Trudeau - Sophie Gregoire Trudeau: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau decided to end their marriage of 18 years. Trudeau's office issued a statement on this in August 2023.
Credit: Instagram/@sophiegregoiretrudeau
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied: Hollywood actor Natalie Portman and French choreographer Benjamin Millepied called it quits in August 2023 after being married for 11 years.
Credit: Instagram/@natalieportman
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: After being married for seven years, actors Vergara and Manganiello announced their separation in July 2023.
Credit: Instagram/@joemanganiello