Celebrities who died after failed cosmetic surgery

DH Web Desk
Argentine actress and former model Silvina Luna lost her life to a cosmetic surgery on August 31, 2023. She had started facing problems after a plastic surgery in 2011 and had suffered kidney failure for over a decade.
Credit: Instagram/@silvinalunaoficial
Kim Kardashian lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani suffered from a massive cardiac arrest and took her last breath in April 2023 following a botched cosmetic surgery procedure.
Credit:X/@instablog9ja
Kannada actor Chethana Raj died reportedly while undergoing a fat removal procedure in May 2022.
Credit: DH Photo
Telugu actor Aarthi Agarwal passed away due to a liposuction surgery failure in New Jersey, US in 2015.
Credit: X/@onlynikil
One of the famous faces of TV industry, Vivek Shauq lost his life while undergoing liposuction at a hospital in Thane in 2011. Reportedly, the liposuction surgery triggered a cardiac arrest and caused Shauq's death.
Credit: Special Arrangement