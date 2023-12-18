Celebrities who have survived a heart attack

DH Web Desk
Shreyas Talpade complained of uneasiness and collapsed at his residence on December 14. He was rushed to a private hospital in Mumbai. Doctors performed an angioplasty on him and he is recovering well.
Credit: Instagram/@shreyastalpade27
Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack while shooting for the third season of her Disney Plus Hotstar show Aarya in Jaipur in November 2023. Doctors advised her to undergo an angioplasty following the event.
Credit: Instagram/@sushmitasen47
In 2022, Sunil Grover was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack. He then underwent a bypass surgery and was discharged from the hospital after a week-long treatment.
Credit: Instagram/@whosunilgrover
Director-choreographer Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack in December 2020 and underwent an angioplasty at a private hospital in Mumbai.
Credit: Instagram/@remodsouza
Actor Saif Ali Khan suffered a heart attack for the second time in 2013. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment.
Credit: Special Arrangement