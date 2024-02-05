Celebrities who made FAKE posts for campaigns

DH Web Desk
Poonam Pandey
Model and Instagram sensation Poonam Pandey created an online stir with a social media post. The post announced her demise to cervical cancer. A day later, Poonam revealed that she had faked her death as part of a cervical cancer awareness campaign.
Credit: Instagram/@poonampandeyreal
Kajol
Kajol made headlines when she shared a cryptic post about her life on social media. Kajol said that she is "facing one of the toughest trials" of her life. To deal with her struggles she has decided to take a break from social media. However, she later clarified that this was a publicity gimmick for her web-series The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha.
Credit: Instagram/@kajol
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi took to social media and expressed her shock over an endorsement which caused a flurry on social media. The advert showed brand named Lulumelon with almost “100% off” End-of-Season sale featuring Nora Fatehi. Later it was found that it was a collaboration between Fatehi and HDFC.
Credit: Instagram/@norafatehi
Uorfi Javed
Fashion influencer Uorfi Javed made headlines after a video of her arrest went viral on social media. Soon it was found that she faked her arrest to gain traction post which she faced lots of criticism and backlash by the netizens.
Credit: Instagram/@urf7i
Dulquer Salmaan
Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salman also left his fans confused and concerned after his social media post caused a stir. Dulquer posted a video on which read “I haven't slept in a while. I experienced something for the first time, and things haven't been the same. It's reached a point where I just can't get it out of my mind. I want to say more, but I'm not sure I'm allowed”. Later, he clarified that this was part of a campaign for a mobile brand.
Credit: Instagram/@dqsalmaan
Ranbir Kapoor
Last year, a video grabbed everyone's eyes that showed Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor throwing a fan's mobile phone after he continuously tried to take a picture. However, the act was all scripted and was an advertisement campaign for a mobile phone. The brand shared the actual video and said that the previous video was shared to gain virality.
Credit: Special Arrangement