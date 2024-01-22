Celebs at Ram mandir for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

DH Web Desk

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Ram mandir ahead of the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI

Actor Rajinikanth gestures as he arrives at Ram mandir for the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI

Ram Charan arrives for the consecration ceremony at the Ram mandir, in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI

Kangana Ranaut poses for picture at the Ram mandir ahead of its 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI

Badminton player Saina Nehwal and former criketer Mitali Raj arrive to attend the Ram mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad at the Ram mandir ahead of the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.

Credit: X/@venkateshprasad

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif arrive for the consecration ceremony at the Ram mandir, in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI