Celebs in Latex dresses: Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and others

DH Web Desk
Nora Fatehi: The dancing diva is known for her amazing fashion choices, and she has been spotted wearing latex dresses on multiple occasions. Her curves and confidence make her a popular advocate for this daring fashion choice.
Instagram/@norafatehi
Katrina Kaif: Bollywood's 'Barbie' Katrina has been photographed wearing latex dresses for several fashion magazines and high-profile events, showing off her best fashion-forward style.
Instagram/@katrinakaif
Janhvi Kapoor: Renowned for her avant-garde fashion choices, Janhvi never shied away from experimenting with bold fashion choices. She has been known to wear latex outfits, as part of her unique and boundary-pushing style.
Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Ananya Panday: She gave latex trend her own touch by wearing a bubblegum pink mini dress with tie-up heels.
Instagram/@tanghavri
Malaika Arora: She has been spotted wearing latex dresses several times, showcasing her fashion-forward and edgy style. Malaika has been seen wearing latex dresses for public appearances and music videos.
Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial