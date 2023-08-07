Celebs in Latex dresses: Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and others

DH Web Desk

Nora Fatehi: The dancing diva is known for her amazing fashion choices, and she has been spotted wearing latex dresses on multiple occasions. Her curves and confidence make her a popular advocate for this daring fashion choice.

Instagram/@norafatehi

Katrina Kaif: Bollywood's 'Barbie' Katrina has been photographed wearing latex dresses for several fashion magazines and high-profile events, showing off her best fashion-forward style.

Instagram/@katrinakaif

Janhvi Kapoor: Renowned for her avant-garde fashion choices, Janhvi never shied away from experimenting with bold fashion choices. She has been known to wear latex outfits, as part of her unique and boundary-pushing style.

Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Ananya Panday: She gave latex trend her own touch by wearing a bubblegum pink mini dress with tie-up heels.

Instagram/@tanghavri

Malaika Arora: She has been spotted wearing latex dresses several times, showcasing her fashion-forward and edgy style. Malaika has been seen wearing latex dresses for public appearances and music videos.

Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial