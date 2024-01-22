Celebs leave for Ayodhya for Ram mandir consecration ceremony

DH Web Desk
Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with director Rohit Shetty headed to Ayodhya to attend the Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Popular B-town couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen at the airport dressed in traditional outfits.
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, left for Ayodhya to attend the Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Megastar Chiranjeevi was also spotted leaving for Ayodhya to attend the Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony with his wife Surekha Konidala.
Sriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit Nene posed together at the airport while leaving for Ayodhya.
Ram Charan papped at the airport while leaving for Ayodhya.
Jackie Shroff poses for the cameras as he leaves for Ayodhya for the Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
