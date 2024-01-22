Celebs leave for Ayodhya for Ram mandir consecration ceremony

DH Web Desk

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with director Rohit Shetty headed to Ayodhya to attend the Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

|

Credit: Instagram/@viralbhayani

Popular B-town couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen at the airport dressed in traditional outfits.

|

Credit: Instagram/@viralbhayani

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, left for Ayodhya to attend the Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

|

Credit: PTI

Megastar Chiranjeevi was also spotted leaving for Ayodhya to attend the Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony with his wife Surekha Konidala.

|

Credit: Instagram/@artistrybuzz_

Sriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit Nene posed together at the airport while leaving for Ayodhya.

|

Credit: Instagram/@viralbhayani

Ram Charan papped at the airport while leaving for Ayodhya. 

|

Credit: Instagram/@artistrybuzz_

Jackie Shroff poses for the cameras as he leaves for Ayodhya for the Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

|

Credit: Instagram/@viralbhayani