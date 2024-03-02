Celebs raise glamour quotient at Anant Ambani & Radhika's cocktail party

DH Web Desk
Celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked stylish in black and white.
Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Kiara Advani looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore black bodycon gown.
Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Isha Ambani Piramal looked stunning in Miss Sohee Couture adorned with 3D cherry blossoms and magnolia flowers.
Credit: Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania
Kareena looked glamorous in embellished mauve saree while Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in a striped black suit.
Credit: Instagram/@viralbhayani
MS Dhoni wore black tuxedo while his wife Sakshi looked dazzling in a black net saree.
Credit: Instagram/@viralbhayani
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan twin in black as they attend Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding cocktail party in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
Credit: Instagram/@viralbhayani
Aaman Devgan, Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar were all suited up for the big night.
Credit: Instagram/@viralbhayani