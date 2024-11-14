Children's Day 2024: Animated Characters who made a significant impact

DH Web Desk
More than just a character, Mufasa was like a father figure who taught courage, responsibility and the circle of life. His wisdom and strength have stayed with everyone, making his story unforgettable during the childhood.
Disney
Woody and Buzz Lightyear have been the ultimate buddy team, teaching us about loyalty, friendship, and forgiveness. From rivalry to an unbreakable bond, their journey in Toy Story showed us what it means to stick together.
Credit: Walt Disney Pictures
Who could forget Moana’s bravery as she sailed into the ocean, driven by a heart full of dreams? She was fearless, even when she had every reason to turn back, reminding us all to trust in our own paths.
Credit: Disney
Scooby Dooby Do and Shaggy are among the most loved characters. They bring laughter and light-hearted moments, showing us that a group can come in all shapes and sizes. Their story continues to remind us that friendship is one of life’s greatest adventures, making these characters as beloved today as they were when we first met them.
Credit: Warner Bros
Mickey Mouse is a popular cartoon character with children and many memories. All the characters from the show made childhoods special, and as they come back into our lives, they remind us of the moments we spent laughing, crying, and learning by and with them.
Credit: Instagram/@mickeymouse