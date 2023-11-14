Children's Day Special: Childhood pics of your favourite celebs

DH Web Desk

A throwback picture of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan from his childhood days.

|

Credit: Instagram/@siimawards

An adorable picture of one of the world's most charming men and current Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.

|

Credit: Facebook/@TeamShahRukhKhan

We stumbled upon this cute picture of 'Prince of Tollywood' Mahesh Babu.

|

Credit: Instagram/@siimawards

He is of course our dearest Kiccha Sudeep, the sandalwood superstar.

|

Credit: Instagram/@siimawards

This cute boy is none other than the superstar of Malayalam cinema Mohanlal.

|

Credit: Instagram/@siimawards

This picture is of 'The Kannada superstar' Yash.

|

Credit: Instagram/@siimawards

Yes, this child is the 'Bhaijaan of Bollywood', Salman Khan.

|

Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

This childhood picture is of Keerthy Suresh who is also known as 'the new lady sueprstar'.

|

Credit: Instagram/@siimawards

This cute picture is of everyone's favourite Sai Pallavi.

|

Credit: Instagram/@siimawards

Check out this adorable childhood picture of 'Operataion Mayfair' star Anjali Sharma.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement