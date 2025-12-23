Christmas 2025: Celebrity-inspired outfits to elevate your end of year party look

DH Web Desk
Alia Bhatt
Christmas isn't complete without Alia Bhatt’s fashion flair. She dazzles in a white satin gown, using a bold belt to add a modern edge to her sleek, sophisticated silhouette.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Shraddha Kapoor
A classic LBD never goes out of style, and Shraddha proves this flawlessly. With thigh-high white boots, a trendy bag, and sleek hair, she effortlessly pulls off the perfect look for a chic Christmas party after dark.
Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor
Karishma Tanna
For a standout holiday style, Karishma Tanna layers a shimmering glittery coat over a chic denim and silk shirt. This bold combination elevates the classic cocktail aesthetic with a touch of modern sparkle.
Credit: Instagram/@karishmaktanna
Pragya Jaiswal
Exuding elegance, Pragya Jaiswal dazzles in a floor-length shimmering red gown. The gown's dramatic cut makes it a perfect choice for anyone looking to make a statement this Christmas.
Credit: Instagram/@jaiswalpragya
Khushi Kapoor
For the ultimate party vibe, Khushi Kapoor chooses a pink woolen dress. This look captures the holiday spirit perfectly, blending modern festive sparkle with effortless elegance.
Credit: Instagram/@khushikapoor
Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan proves that red is a must-have for the season, dazzling in a coordinated ruched dress and stockings. This vibrant, all-red ensemble strikes the perfect balance between festive tradition and modern fashion for any cozy holiday event.
Credit: Instagram/@sonalchauhan
Ananya Panday
For a sharp and stylish holiday look, Ananya Panday opts for a sleek designer dress with a dramatic slit. The clean lines and her neatly styled bun make this an effortless yet impactful outfit for an elegant Christmas evening.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Nitanshi Goel
Nitanshi Goel exudes understated elegance in a shimmering long gown featuring delicate floral accents along the hem. It’s a sophisticated yet stylish pick for a Christmas lunch with family.
Credit: Instagram/@nitanshigoelofficial