'CID' makes a comeback: Revisiting the iconic cast whom we miss the most

Dinesh Phadnis, known as Fredricks on 'CID', was a fan-favourite and brought great entertainment to the show, helping the show top TRP charts. His death in 2023 left an irreplaceable void, with fans expressing that no one can fill his role.
True 'CID' fans know that the renowned director Ashutosh Gowariker was once part of the series, featuring in memorable episodes from 1998-1999. He eventually left to focus on filmmaking, but his character, Senior Inspector Virendra, is still loved by many.
After eight years on the show as a bold cop, Hrishikesh Pandey decided to move on, feeling his character had nothing left to explore and said goodbye to one of the longest-standing TV shows.
In the popular TV series 'CID', Tanya Abrol took on the role of Inspector Jaywanti Shinde, fans fondly addressed her Lady Daya. She appeared in many well-loved episodes, earning praise for her performance and a loyal following before leaving the show.
Abhay Shukla, who played Inspector Nikhil in 'CID,' ended his association with the show due to shifts in the storyline and story requirements.
