Coats to Jackets: Top 5 outfits to steal from Avinash Tiwary's wardrobe

DH Web Desk
Stylish Denim Edge
Avinash Tiwary proves that simplicity is key by styling a white vest with a deep blue denim jacket.
Credit: Instagram/@avinashtiwary15
Military Green Jacket Look
Mastering cool-weather layering, Avinash Tiwary pairs a foundational black T-shirt and loose-fit trousers with a heavy-duty jacket.
Credit: Instagram/@avinashtiwary15
Effortless Pullover-Jeans Look
Avinash Tiwary channels a laid-back energy in an off-white knitted pullover and patterned flared jeans, serving a look that’s comforting and contemporary.
Credit: Instagram/@avinashtiwary15
Monochromatic Striped Ensemble
Avinash sets a new standard for modern formalwear by styling a grey striped suit with sharp white sneakers, a bold combination few can master.
Credit: Instagram/@avinashtiwary15
Classic Black Power Suit
While a plain black suit is standard, Avinash Tiwary boldly wears an embellished black blazer suit, effortlessly knocking the style out of the park.
Credit: Instagram/@avinashtiwary15