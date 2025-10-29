Coats to Jackets: Top 5 outfits to steal from Avinash Tiwary's wardrobe

DH Web Desk

Stylish Denim Edge

Avinash Tiwary proves that simplicity is key by styling a white vest with a deep blue denim jacket.

Credit: Instagram/@avinashtiwary15

Military Green Jacket Look

Mastering cool-weather layering, Avinash Tiwary pairs a foundational black T-shirt and loose-fit trousers with a heavy-duty jacket.

Credit: Instagram/@avinashtiwary15

Effortless Pullover-Jeans Look

Avinash Tiwary channels a laid-back energy in an off-white knitted pullover and patterned flared jeans, serving a look that’s comforting and contemporary.

Credit: Instagram/@avinashtiwary15

Monochromatic Striped Ensemble

Avinash sets a new standard for modern formalwear by styling a grey striped suit with sharp white sneakers, a bold combination few can master.

Credit: Instagram/@avinashtiwary15

Classic Black Power Suit

While a plain black suit is standard, Avinash Tiwary boldly wears an embellished black blazer suit, effortlessly knocking the style out of the park.

Credit: Instagram/@avinashtiwary15