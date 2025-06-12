Dangerous Love: Bollywood thrillers where wives plan to kill their husbands

DH Web Desk
Haseen Dillruba
After Rishabh is killed in a blast, all eyes turn to his wife, Rani, as the main suspect. As detectives dig deeper, the tangled layers of their marriage and Rani’s history slowly unravel, revealing unexpected truths.
Credit: Netflix India
Andhadhun
Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, and Tabu, is a top-tier mystery thriller. It follows Akash, a blind pianist who lands a job at a restaurant through Sophie. Things take a dark turn when he's invited to a private concert at an actor's home, where an unexpected twist awaits. The film’s unpredictability is its biggest strength.
Credit: Viacom18
Ittefaq
In this intense thriller, Maya and Chirag plot to kill Maya’s husband, Shekhar, to hide their secret affair. What follows is a suspenseful ride full of unexpected twists.
Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment
Humraaz
As members of a dance troupe, Priya and Karan hatch a plan to marry and murder businessman Raj Singhania for his fortune. Their carefully laid plot, however, takes a turn as unexpected feelings and betrayals emerge.
Credit: Venus Films
Jism
This provocative thriller follows Sonia, who manipulates her lover into killing her rich husband, Rohit. Though the murder is made to look accidental, their scheme spirals into chaos.
Credit: Shreya Creations