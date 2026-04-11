'Darlings' to 'Dahaad': 7 Vijay Varma Films to watch ahead of 'Matka King' release

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Pink
Vijay as the chilling edge Ankit Malhotra in the 2016 hit Pink, proved he could be a formidable villain. Though the character was easy to hate, audiences couldn't help but praise the raw realism he brought to the role.
Credit: Rising Sun Films
Gully Boy
As Moeen, Vijay delivered a breakout performance that held its own against the lead actors. By making a street-level criminal feel both tough and genuinely warm-hearted, he added a layer of sincerity to the story that critics and fans loved.
Credit: Excel Entertainment
Darlings
In this dark comedy, Vijay's slimy abuser Hamza is deliciously detestable. With a performance defined by its "twisted charm", Vijay completely stole the show. Critics hailed his performance, praising how he brought a chilling adding more depth to a toxic and complex role.
Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma
Dahaad
As the antagonist, Anand Swarnakar, Vijay delivered a performance that truly reshaped his career. His chilling portrayal made his character a memorable one.
Credit: Excel Entertainment
Mirzapur 2
Vijay took his reputation for versatility to the next level in Mirzapur Season 2 by playing twins Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi. His ability to distinguish between "Bade" and "Chhote" was so impressive that he carried that momentum into Season 3, making the characters even more impactful.
Credit: Excel Entertainment
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack
Vijay delivered a standout performance in the film. His performance as Captain Devi Sharan, the pilot in command of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC 814, fetched him positive responses from all quarters. His role presented Varma with the challenge of portraying a noble, calm and heroic real-life figure.
Credit: Matchbox Shots
Jaane Jaan
Moving away from darker roles, Vijay’s role as Karan Anand was an instant hit. He looked effortlessly sharp in his role and the subtle romantic track between him and Kareena Kapoor Khan added a lovely layer to the film.
Credit: Kross Pictures