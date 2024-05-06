Deepika Das' dreamy getaway in Thailand sets social media abuzz

DH Web Desk

Bigg Boss Kannada fame and actress Deepika Das and her husband Deepak embarked on a picturesque getaway to Thailand.

Credit: Instagram/@deepika__das

The diva took to her social media accounts and shared a glimpse of their idyllic vacation that quickly set social media ablaze.

Credit: Instagram/@deepika__das

With the backdrop of crystal-clear waters and lush landscapes, Deepika and her husband embraced the serenity of Thailand, indulging in moments of blissful escapism.

Credit: Instagram/@deepika__das

These photos continue to garner likes, shares, and comments from fans around the globe.

Credit: Instagram/@deepika__das