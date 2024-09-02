Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh BREAK the internet with a stunning pregnancy photo shoot

DH Web Desk
Parents-to-be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have captured the hearts of fans with a stunning photoshoot as they eagerly await the arrival of their first child.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The couple delighted everyone by sharing their stunning pregnancy photoshoot, blessing the social media feeds with adorable images.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Showcasing their beautiful chemistry, these photoshoot has set the social media on fire.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika, radiant with the glow of pregnancy, looks more stunning than ever in the photoshoot.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
She radiated elegance and grace, setting a new standard for maternity fashion, while Ranveer Singh, standing proudly beside her, exudes the excitement of a soon-to-be father eager to embrace his new role.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
In one of the photos, Deepika was seen in sheer dress flaunting her bump.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika was also seen in a loose blazer in a few pictures.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Heavily pregnant Deepika poses during a photoshoot.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The images have already sent a wave of excitement through fans and followers.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone