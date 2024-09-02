Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh BREAK the internet with a stunning pregnancy photo shoot

DH Web Desk

Parents-to-be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have captured the hearts of fans with a stunning photoshoot as they eagerly await the arrival of their first child.

The couple delighted everyone by sharing their stunning pregnancy photoshoot, blessing the social media feeds with adorable images.

Showcasing their beautiful chemistry, these photoshoot has set the social media on fire.

Deepika, radiant with the glow of pregnancy, looks more stunning than ever in the photoshoot.

She radiated elegance and grace, setting a new standard for maternity fashion, while Ranveer Singh, standing proudly beside her, exudes the excitement of a soon-to-be father eager to embrace his new role.

In one of the photos, Deepika was seen in sheer dress flaunting her bump.

Deepika was also seen in a loose blazer in a few pictures.

Heavily pregnant Deepika poses during a photoshoot.

The images have already sent a wave of excitement through fans and followers.

