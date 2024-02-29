Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to embrace parenthood

DH Web Desk

Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to social media  on February 29 to share their journey into parenthood.

The couple shared the happy news on social media with this photo.

The announcement resonated with fans and followers alike, evoking an outpouring of love and wishes.

From romantic getaways to red carpet appearances, their bond has been a source of inspiration for many.

As they embark on this new chapter, their admirers are joining them in the celebration.

Ranveer Singh started dating Deepika Padukone during the filming of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Ranveer and Deepika got secretly engaged in 2015 and kept their engagement under wraps for three years.

The couple got married in 2018 at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy.

They first got married as per Konkani rituals on November 14.

On November 15, they had 'Anand Karaj' ceremony in Italy.

Deepika and Ranveer have continued to display their affection for each other openly, whether it's through their social media posts or public appearances.

